Ginger the Movie

Not Available

Ginger Lynn is the brightest star ever to adorn the Adult screen. "Ginger Lynn: The Movie" is the almost true story of how young Ginger got into the adult business and lived through it... She first meets a sleazy agent, aptly played by John Holmes, who only sends models out on job interviews if he takes them to 'lunch' first. Happy Harry Reems gives anxious 'Ginger' her name when they meet on her first job. From then on, it's Ginger bar the door. She is off in a business that can turn mere mortals into stars. In Ginger's case, she has a gift that puts her above the rest -- she is the best! You'll see every opening she has to offer filled to her satisfaction. Non-stop sex action is the story of her life in... "Ginger Lynn: The Movie"!