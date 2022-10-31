Ginger Wildheart - It Stinks Of Eyes Around Here

Not Available

It Stinks Of Eyes Around Here is a Ginger Wildheart & friends acoustic tour documentary DVD. Shot during the Summer of 2011, the film is an entertaining 50 minute bootleg style look into the bands acoustic tour, both on and off stage – packed with interviews, behind-the-scenes tom foolery, songs, characters and highlights from the van journeys with the acoustic band; featuring Ginger Wildheart, ‘Random’ Jon Poole (The Wildhearts/Cardiacs), Jase Edwards (Wolfsbane), Chris Catalyst(Eureka Machines/The Sisters Of Mercy), Willie Dowling & John Steel (Jackdaw4) and Dunc (Tour guitar tech).