"In 1945, when Japan surrended, Ginji Sonezaki saw no hope in the future, and tried to commit suicide but he was saved by Kuroda, his superior officer. In the post WWII period, Ginji helped Kuroda's business but in 1953, Ginji got extremely upset with what Kuroda was doing in his black market business and went on a violent rampage with his samurai sword, killing almost all of Kurodas men. This incident makes him known as 'Hitorkiri Ginji' (Ginji the Slasher). Ginji was imprisoned... 50 years later, Ginji is released from jail. He begins to live among the homeless people, keeping his identity secret but dwelling on the past. Meanwhile, Kuroda has become an important figure behind the politics, he keeps his eyes on Ginji who knows his past too much" http://www.minotaur.com.au/site.asp?action=detail&ID=981650