Not Available

Ranging from soul to soft rock, singer and songwriter Gino Vannelli earned several hits during the 1970s, including "People Gotta Move" and "I Just Wanna Stop." This is Gino's first live concert on DVD. 1- Brother To Brother 2- Wild Horses 3- The Time Of Day 4- Crazy Life 5- I Just Wanna Stop 6- People Gotta Move 7- Something Tells Me 8- In The Name Of Money 9- Hurts To Be in Love 10- Black Cars