Not Available

Gintama: The Final Chapter - Be Forever Yorozuya

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Bandai

What would have happened if the Shiroyasha never existed? Edo is thrown to chaos by a mysterious cause. Sakata Gintoki, now lives in a world where the future has changed, without him. What has happened to the Yorozuya? Gintoki, who is now a ghost of the past, must once again carry the burden in order to save his friends. He must finish the biggest job ever, which may be the final job of Yorozuya.

Cast

Tomokazu SugitaGintoki Sakata
Daisuke SakaguchiShimura Shinpachi
Akira IshidaKatsura Kotarou
Rie KugimiyaKagura
Kazuya NakaiToshiro Hijitaka
Kenichi SuzumuraShogo Okita

View Full Cast >

Images