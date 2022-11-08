Ginza Midnight Story - Utopia

Not Available

Japanese gangster drama set in the exclusive Ginza district of Tokyo, following Haruka (Atsuko Sakuraba), a young geisha who is attacked by an influential businessman who plans to abduct her. When she is rescued by the members of a club called 'Utopia', Haruka joins them and becomes a hostess, rapidly establishing herself as one of the most sought-after geisha's in Ginza. At the same time, Haruka learns of a plan by a corrupt, gangster-owned club to set itself up as a rival to Utopia. Such is her loyalty to the club that first helped her, she is willing to do anything to protect it.