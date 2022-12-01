Gioachino Rossini: Ermione

Not Available

Hermione, whose consort Pyrrhus has fallen in love with Andromache, is torn apart by hatred and love. When Adromache yields to Pyyrhus, in order to save her son, Astyanax, Hermione is overcome with jealousy and invites Orestes to avenge her. Dominated by a desperate, inextinguishable passion for her, Orestes accepts. But love is stronger than hatred and when Orestes returns with his dagger dripping blood, Hermione is seized with pain and collapses on the ground cursing him. From the Rossini Opera Festival, 2008.