Gionatan with a G

Gionatan is nine years old, but he has the eyes of a man. In a waiting room of an emergency room, he is waiting for his mother who is getting examined some facial injuries. With some candy in his hands and a terrible idea in his mind, Gionatan decide to run away. His home is in the Ponte di Nona's area - a particular suburb of Rome, where the bright colours of the buildings contrast with the discomfort around them - where the little Gionatan find Secco, a slaker criminal, and he persuades him to follow him, saying that he saw some men beating up his little brother.