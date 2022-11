Not Available

A waitress finds out that her fourteen year old brother is a member of a youth gang doing burglaries in kiosks. Valdemar Jansson escapes prison and seeks out his fiancee Karin, but she does not want to know about him. She studies at the Social Institute and provides herself as a waitress in a cafe. She lives with her grandmother and her younger brother Benke. One day she discovers that Benke belongs to a boy, who makes minor burglaries in newspaper kiosks.