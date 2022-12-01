‘Gipeusil’ is the name of a place in Yeongju-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, where three townships — those of Pyeongeun, Munsu and Isan — come together. This beautiful town alongside the river Naeseongcheon is planned to be submerged under water due to the construction of a dam, a local project in connection with the Four Major Rivers Project, which began in 2009. The director began documenting the changes taking place in Gipeusil, a place where her grandmother lived, while trying to grasp the memories of the neighboring people who wish to hold on to their home, but are to be relocated nonetheless.
