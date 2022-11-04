Not Available

Andres is a flamenco singer who has just gotten out of prison after being falsely convicted of the murder of Romero, a member of his band. As Andres tries to re-acclimate himself to freedom, he discovers things have not been going his way while he was up the river; his wife Lucia is having an affair with another man, while his bullying father Isidoro is obsessed with getting revenge against Don Manuel, who rules a local crime syndicate known as the Junco Family.