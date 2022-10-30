Gira por China

Not Available

The Lausanne ballet, inspired and created by Maurice Béjart, is going on tour in China and propose to Arantxa Aguirre documentary filmmaker who is she who let their witness images of that European encounter with East Asia. The film has a naive, intelligent, fresh and powerful look Arantxa. In each plane is perceived passion and love this woman has for dance, the difficulty of the passage, the movement, the lightness of being in space. It's really a work of art, a gift that cinema has this ability to convey so much.