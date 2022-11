Not Available

In 1994, Kevin Gilbert reformed his progressive rock band Giraffe for one special performance of Genesis' opus The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway at Progfest 94. The concert took place at the Variety Arts Center in Los Angeles, CA on November 5, 1994. The performance does not include the entire Lamb album (several songs were omitted due to time constraints), but two non-Lamb Genesis tracks were included in the set.