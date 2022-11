Not Available

Enchanting visuals accompany the soothing music of Girish, whose eclectic, spiritual sound grooves easily to the introspective vibe of yoga. Schooled in the arts of Indian strumming and the chanting of Sanskrit mantras, Girish brings to the musical table a lifetime of wide-ranging influences. The track list here includes "Ma," "Ganapati," "Sita Ram," "Shiva Shakti," "Shava Shambo," "Hanuman," "Tara," "Narayani" and "Gayatri."