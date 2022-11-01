Not Available

Girivalam is the remake of Hindi Humraaz. Shaam and Tanu Rai are newly married. Shaam is a aspiring leader of a small dance group who wants to make it big and quick. Richard is a young rich businessman who is looking for a dance group to perform in his ship's star cruise. Shaam kills a guy who is the rival dance group leader in order to get the star cruise contract.Richard meets Tanu in the ship and falls for her. He being rich and handsome, Tanu also slowly reciprocates her love.