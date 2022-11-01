Not Available

Girivalam

  • Romance
  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Girivalam is the remake of  Hindi Humraaz. Shaam and Tanu Rai are newly married. Shaam is a aspiring leader of a small dance group who wants to make it big and quick. Richard is a young rich businessman who is looking for a dance group to perform in his ship's star cruise. Shaam kills a guy who is the rival dance group leader in order to get the star cruise contract.Richard meets Tanu in the ship and falls for her.  He being rich and handsome, Tanu also slowly reciprocates her love.

Cast

Richard Rishi
Shaam
Tanu Roy
Charle

View Full Cast >

Images