1996

Girl 6

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 21st, 1996

Studio

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Girl 6 is a 1996 American film by director Spike Lee about a phone sex operator. Theresa Randle played the title character, and playwright Suzan-Lori Parks wrote the screenplay. The soundtrack is composed entirely of songs written by Prince. The film was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 1996 Cannes Film Festival. Directors Quentin Tarantino and Ron Silver make cameo appearances as film directors at a pair of interesting auditions.

Cast

Theresa RandleGirl 6
Isaiah WashingtonShoplifter
Spike LeeJimmy
Jenifer LewisBoss #1 - Lil
Debi MazarGirl #39
Peter BergCaller #1 - Bob

Images