Girl Asleep

May 25th, 2016

Windmill Theatre

The world is closing in on Greta Driscoll. On the cusp of turning fifteen she can't bear to leave her childhood, it contains all the things that give her comfort in this incomprehensible new world. She floats in a bubble of loserdom with her only friend Elliott, until her parents throw her a surprise 15th birthday party and she's flung into a parallel place; a world that's weirdly erotic, a little bit violent and thoroughly ludicrous - only there can she find herself.

Eamon FarrenAdam
Bethany WhitmoreGreta
Harrison FeldmanElliott
Tilda Cobham-HerveyHuldra
Matthew WhittetConrad
Amber McMahonJanet

