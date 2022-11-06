Not Available

Girl Boss Revenge: Sukeban

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toei

The Kanto Gypsies, a tough girl gang, hide out from the law in the middle of a disputed gang territory, where they end up getting kidnapped by sinister underworld thugs. After breaking free, the girls set their sights on one thing: revenge. Miki Sugimoto stars as girl boss Komasa, the ruthless and sadistic leader of the Kanto Gypsies who possesses more than enough brains to match her killer looks.

Cast

Miki SugimotoKantô Komasa / Masako Shinohara
Reiko IkeMaya
Misuzu ÔtaSuzue
Ryôko EmaRyôko
Rena IchinoseKazumi
Jun MidorikawaRitsuko

View Full Cast >

Images