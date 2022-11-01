Girl Clock!

Not Available

Globe-trotting Christine wakes up one ordinary day to find that her biological clock has gone off with a vengeance. But for a commitment-phobe on the wrong side of 40, the road to motherhood is strewn with bedlam, calamity and smoked out eggs. When she turns to her life long friends Margo and Mikki for support, she finds them equally embattled; Margo zealously guarding the door to her recently emptied nest, and Mikki frantically fighting her evil twin foes: Sagging and Drooping. Collectively, however, the girls are a force to be reckoned with, so together they take on the might of Mother Nature with hilarious results.