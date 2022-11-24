Girl from Mt. Huangshan

Not Available

Mount Yellow is the famous tourist attraction, the yellow mountain, in Anhui Province of China. In the early era of reforms, many peasants left their home and move to cities in search of jobs and better life, and many female migrant workers from the rural areas are from Anhui Province. Most of these female peasants found jobs as house maid and the protagonist in this movie is no exception. This film is about the experience of her and many like her, reflecting the reform from a personal perspective.