Girl From Sahyadri

Ladki Sahyadri Ki is a 1966 bilingual social drama starring Shalini Abhyankar, Sandhya, Vatsala Deshmukh and others. Rani is asked to join a theatre troupe but her family does not allow girls to work. The village temple needs to be repaired and to help pay for it, she takes it on. She gets into trouble when the stage-owner makes advances towards her and she snubs him. This man is responsible for the temple repair work and he stops it out of spite. Can she make sure the temple is restored?