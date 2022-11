Not Available

There is a civil war in Turkestan. Many people stood up in arms to defend the young Soviet government. Among them is the young Mayna Khasanova. She devoted her life to the struggle for the ideals of revolution. Mayna, as a girl from a legend, will accomplish a feat, a story about which many generations of Soviet people will betray by word of mouth. The young heroine will be awarded the Order of the Red Banner of Battle.