Born into an impoverished family in a Southern community of tobacco growers, Nadine Bolton (Rachel Romen) tries to escape from the only life she knows. But her abundance of persistent and shiftless boyfriends makes that endeavor difficult. When an escaped convict arrives on the scene, however, everything changes. Singing cowboy Tex Ritter plays Nadine's father, Preacher Bolton. Ron and June Ormond produced this drive-in staple.