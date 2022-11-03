Not Available

A teenage girl falls in love with a pimp and is forced into prostitution. [from the Tai Seng Catalog] Amy, Michelle and Yan are three bored teen girls run out of money and decide to trick a guy into paying for their dinner. Their behaviour gets them the attention of a gang leader, Danny, who takes the eldest girl, Amy, as his girlfriend, but with the clear (to everyone but Amy) intention of making her into a hooker. Yan is also drawn into this gang, and the two do become hookers. When Michelle tries to get them out, she is targeted for revenge.