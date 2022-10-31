Not Available

Nothing made last night’s documentary Girl in a Band: Tales from the Rock’n’Roll Front Line’s point about sexism in the music industry as much as realising how strange it was to see the women interviewed by presenter Kate Mossman play guitar. Older women, most of them – from Carol Kaye, bassist on more than 10,000 recording sessions with everyone who was anyone from 1957 onwards, and June Millington of Fanny (look, it was an American band, ’kay?), to Lita Ford of the Runaways – which only added an extra layer of strangeness that spoke to an even wider sexism and threw in a dose of ageism awareness, too.