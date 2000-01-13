2000

Girl, Interrupted

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 13th, 2000

Studio

Red Wagon Entertainment

Set in the changing world of the late 1960s, "Girl, Interrupted" is the searing true story of Susanna Kaysen (Winona Ryder), a young woman who finds herself at a renowned mental institution for troubled young women, where she must choose between the world of people who belong on the inside -- like the seductive and dangerous Lisa (Angelina Jolie) -- or the often difficult world of reality on the outside.

Cast

Winona RyderSusanna Kaysen
Angelina JolieLisa Rowe
Whoopi GoldbergValerie Owens
Vanessa RedgraveDr. Wick
Clea DuVallGeorgina Tuskin
Brittany MurphyDaisy Randone

