Girl Meets Boy

Not Available

In search of love in all the wrong places Amy and her best friend Vanessa hit the town. Both ladies are looking to find Mr. Right in a sea of Mr. Right Now's. While the ladies are busy reminiscing about love gone wrong, in come Kurt and Jason. Like the girls, they're searching for the true love and experiencing true nightmares instead. While the evening winds down, they eventually meet and discover they have plenty in common. And while true love may still be in their future, hot sex is definitely part of the plan.