Looking for inspiration, a wild LA Musician and buttoned up novelist (Ben Savage) will unexpectedly end up double booked at a remote cabin retreat. Girl Meets Boy movie Sparks will fly when this odd couple is trapped together looking to beat writers block under the watchful eye of their nosy neighbors. Starring Ben Savage, Anna Pheil and Jake Busey, Girl Meets Boy is a romantic tale of how to find love where you least expect it.