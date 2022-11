Not Available

Golddiggers Kay and June are left stranded in Palm Beach after their latest catch skips without paying the girls' hotel bill. They're also steamed because their rival Daisy has just nailed a handsome heir to a fortune. When Daisy vanishes on her wedding night her husband offers a $25,000 reward. Anxious to land that bankroll, Kay and June turn detective to find Daisy and also to solve a murder that happened at the scene of her disappearance.