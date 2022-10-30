Girl of the Finger Lakes

Not Available

The joyful life story of a depression era girl from Western New York. A unique part of Americana that reminds us all of the great bounty in this land of ours. A wonderful collection of photos and film that give us a good sense of what life on a Depression-era farm could be like - no electricity, no indoor plumbing, a wood stove for heating the house, and going off to a one-room schoolhouse every day - but it isn't a grim picture because the warmth and happiness of the family is very apparent