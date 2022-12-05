Not Available

In his alter ego as Miss Cookie LaWhore, Canadian novelist Michael V. Smith gives up his hetero-virginity to performance artist and sex worker Amber Dawn. Shot on mini-DV, Girl on Girl is a candid documentary that humanizes sex as it battles the social stigma of being sexual. Touching on hot buttons such as the exploitation of women in the mainstream porn industry, shame and body image, sex phobia, and gender ambiguity, Girl on Girl lays bare our shared fear of being sexual and being seen.