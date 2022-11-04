1946

Girl on the Spot

  • Crime
  • Drama

January 10th, 1946

Universal Pictures

Eleven Gilbert & Sullivan numbers are melded within the murder-mystery plot of "Girl on the Spot", with a result that either G&S and/or the plot are always seemingly on stage-wait or in the wings awaiting a cue. Lois Collier is the girl-on-the-spot of the title because she was on the scene of a murder. The police conclude she didn't do it and they use her to set a trap for the real killer, a G&S addict, by financing a Broadway production starring Collier.

Cast

Jess BarkerRick Crane
George DolenzLeon Lorenz
Fuzzy KnightBim
Ludwig Stössel'Popsy' Lorenz (as Ludwig Stossel)
Richard Lane'Weepy' McGurk
Donald MacBrideInspector Gleason

