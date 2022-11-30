Girl Princes

Not Available

The Korea Women’s National Musical, ‘Female Gukgeuk’ made by Korean traditional narrative song, dancing, and acting that presented by women in male roles, sets fire to hearts of many girls and is overwhelming in the 1950~60s. Some girls attend the musicals by stealing parents’ jewelry and lied about it; others throw aside the studying, and crisscross all over the country. But today, why has it disappeared in the history without even one person who has remembered? What has been happened to the girls who went off at that time?