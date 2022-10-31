Girl's Life

Not Available

Rina Sakurai, a popular model of Koakuma Ageha, a hair and make-up magazine for gals, makes her actress debut. Abandoned by family and betrayed by her boyfriend, Haruka Ichinose comes to Tokyo with her pet turtle, Jimmy. With heaped up blonde hair, flashy fashion, beloved Jimmy, and no fixed address, she takes interviews. But she has no luck on job hunting and becomes a net cafe refugees. One day, she finds a flyer and she jumps into a cabaret. What kind of future is waiting for Haruka?