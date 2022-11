Not Available

Chica Busca Chica (Girl Seeks Girl) is Spain's answer to THE L WORD, and features luscious ladies, unabashed romanticism, and clever plot twists. Nines, who bartends at the local dyke bar, hops into bed with adorable Monica but flees when things get serious. Enter the ravishing, bi-curious Carmen, who mesmerizes Nines, but also happens to be Monica's roommate. And Carmen has a boyfriend. Is there any happy ending to a love triangle this complicated?