Girl with Hyacinths

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Terrafilm

Dagmar Brink, a young female pianist, commits suicide in her Stockholm apartment. She leaves all her belongings to her next-door neighbours, an author and his wife. Perplexed and curious, they investigate the girl's reasons for taking her life. As they visit Dagmar's friends, acquaintances and former boyfriends, her story unfolds. She stands out as loner, a woman no one could really grasp, always in want of something that nobody she met could make out.

Cast

Ulf PalmeAnders Wikner (author)
Birgit TengrothBritt Wikner
Anders EkElias Körner (artist)
Gösta CederlundG. D. von Lieven
Karl-Arne HolmstenWilly Borge
Keve HjelmStefan Brink

