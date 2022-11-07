Not Available

Girl with the Diamond Slipper

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Two hopeless housebreaker brothers, Ah Chi and Fatty (Nat Chen and Wong Jing), steal a diamond that had already been earmarked by a criminal gang. Through a series of unfortunate and - frankly - unlikely events, the diamond ends up in the shoe of a rising star TV actress Cheung Man Ju (Maggie Cheung). They pursue her all over Hong Kong until finally tracking her down at a charity ball where (you guessed it) she must leave by midnight, and accidentally loses a shoe in the process.

Cast

Maggie CheungCheung Man Ju
Natalis ChanChan Chi
Wong JingFat Cat
Wong YuPeter
Johnny Wang Lung-WeiTerry
Elvis TsuiPrisoner in leather jacket

View Full Cast >

Images