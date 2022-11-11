Girl with the Golden Panties

Not Available

Luys Forest is a writer with a political past Falangist, who lives isolated in a coastal town, writing his memoirs (actually rewriting and adapting his autobiography with the times), and brooding over his failed marriage. His sister is worried about him and decides to send his daughter Mariana on how it is. Mariana comes to town and shake the world of Luys stable with free and uninhibited personality. Soon begins a game of seduction that ends up exposing the intellectual game of Luys.