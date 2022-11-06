Girl with the Long Hair

Not Available

“Girl With Long Hair” shows how universal the look of 1970s softcore pornography was. It is populated by hipsters wearing aviator glasses and cool mustaches running after hot chicks with feathered Farrah Fawcett hairstyles and plastic jewelry. There are shag carpets on the floor and oil paintings on velvet on the walls. The decor uses the brightest colors available, especially international orange, a then ubiquitous shade that is now only seen on emergency equipment such as life jackets. The set designer and costume designer also used a lot of school bus yellow, fire engine red, and other bright, high visibility primary colors.