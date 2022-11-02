1957

Girl without an Address

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Studio

November 10th, 1957

Studio

Mosfilm

A provincial girl who failed to enter a theatre institute learned all advantages and disadvantages of living in the capital working alternatively as a lift operator, a housemaid and even a model at the Fashion House. A guy whom she had met in the train vainly tried to find her in the big city and finally met her at the railway station at the moment she was getting on a train to leave the capital.

Cast

Nikolai RybnikovPashka Gusarov
Erast GarinGrandfather
Yuri BelovMitya
Zoya FyodorovaKomarinskaya
Sergei FilippovKomarinsky
Rina ZelyonayaYelizaveta Timofeyevna

Images