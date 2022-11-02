Girl without an Address

A provincial girl who failed to enter a theatre institute learned all advantages and disadvantages of living in the capital working alternatively as a lift operator, a housemaid and even a model at the Fashion House. A guy whom she had met in the train vainly tried to find her in the big city and finally met her at the railway station at the moment she was getting on a train to leave the capital.
|Nikolai Rybnikov
|Pashka Gusarov
|Erast Garin
|Grandfather
|Yuri Belov
|Mitya
|Zoya Fyodorova
|Komarinskaya
|Sergei Filippov
|Komarinsky
|Rina Zelyonaya
|Yelizaveta Timofeyevna
