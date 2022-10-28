Not Available

Girlfriend Kontrak tells a story of kampung girl, Alisa (Nur Risteena) and her mission to save fireflies and their habitat from being demolished to make way for an architectural project. In her mission to save the fireflies, she decides to leave the kampung life, go to the heart of the city and confront the company. She comes in contact with Umar (Keith Foo), the millionaire son of Monaki who is heading the project. To quell the controversy, Umar decides to pay Alisa RM3000 to get her on board as his girlfriend. Conflict arises between Umar and his father (Mustapha Kamal), who wants to hand over the project to Zain (Bront Palarae), Umar’s soon-to-be stepbrother and villain of the film. Does Alisa get to save the fireflies, take home the money and live happily ever after?