2022

Kat is an orphan raised by her grandpa on a ranch in Oklahoma. As photojournalist on the way to a interview, has Kat an serious car accident. She past out but survives the car accident. Kat wakes up in a deserted world. In those world, beings made of light, do their mischief. Kat meets Girlien, the Dimensions Guardian. Together they are looking for a way to get home. On the long search to get home, Kat and Girlien become friends.