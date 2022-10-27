Not Available

Girls

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fujian Hangye Film Distribution

The happy lives of three best friends from school are brutally upended when Hei (Ivy Chen) breaks up with her fiancé (Wallace Chung). High flyer Kimmy (Fiona Sit) and director May (Yang Zishan) close ranks to help a devastated Hei move on, but she clings to her old feelings despite meeting a highly eligible prospect (Shawn Yue). Whilst May considers leaving the film set to travel the world with a free spirited musician (Vanness Wu); rivalry over the same guy threatens to tear Kimmy and May apart. An unexpected, shocking incident provides a climactic test. Can the girls keep their friendship together?

Cast

Ivy ChenXiwen
Yang ZishanXiaomei
Shawn YueQiao Li
Wallace ChungLin Jie
Vanness WuJiu Tian
Barbara Wong Chun-ChunHerself

Images