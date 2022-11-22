Girls Aloud: Live at Wembley

Not Available

To coincide with the release of their 2006 hits compilation The Sound Of Girls Aloud comes this action packed DVD, filmed live at their triumphant 2006 live performance at Wembley. Initially winners of the UK version of American Idol, this all-girl group have exceeded all expectations and have won over critics and audiences alike. Features 18 songs including Biology, Waiting, See The Day, No Good Advice, Long Hot Summer, I Predict A Riot and many more. Also contains bonus features including video clips and other fun stuff.