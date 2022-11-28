Not Available

"Girls at the Carnival" is an inadvertent documentary, an unadulterated look at mid-western life in the early 1990's. As this recording was never meant for reproduction or mass viewing, each scene is rich with spontaneity, each spoken word is obviously unscripted and devoid of conscious thought. Follow Jenn, Kelly and Nellie through a world of obscenity, lust and hedonism and decide for yourself how the moral fabric of America's heartland has dissolved like a pair of thin cotton socks soaking for weeks in a sink of extra strength bleach. Also included in this 'Deluxe Edition' is the short film "Bowl Of Soup", written by Derek Erdman and directed by Bobby Burg and five music videos featuring the music of The Beauty Pageant.