Girl\'s Friends 14 Sai Kamlang Maw

Four teenage schoolgirls - Bee, Tum, Nui and Tim - have been friends for a long time, and have sworn to be true to one another forever. Their relationship is as colorful and lively as they are, and they feel nothing can tear them apart. This proves to be not so permanent when one day, Tum meets a teenage boy called Daeng. As Tum's puppy love develops into something more serious and she and Daeng spend more and more time with each other, the relationship with her three friends simultaneously takes a turn for the worse. They resent her and feel she's neglecting them. Meanwhile, despite family crisis, Tim becomes the only person among them who could see that something has to be done to get everyone back on track. Only love, devotion and forgiveness could, together, be the solution for them.