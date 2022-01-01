Not Available

Girls' Generation World Tour "Girls & Peace" is the third concert tour by South Korean girl group Girls' Generation. The tour was officially announced in April 2013 after the last 2 days of "2nd Japan Tour" with two dates in South Korea and plans for future dates across the globe.[1] Although initially announced as a "world" tour, the group only visited seven cities in six countries across East Asia and Southeast Asia. They released a DVD of Seoul concert, 'Girls' Generation - World Tour: Girls & Peace in Seoul' on March 30, 2015.