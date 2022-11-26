Not Available

Scenes of everyday life, episodes shot during journeys abroad: from New York (1986) to Asia through the Middle East (Egypt, Damascus and Palmyra in Syria, in the 1990's and 2000's). Added to these fragments of personal film, pictures taken from digital traffic: wars in the Middle East, the Arab Spring or Japanese pop icon, model, actor and singer Rie Miyazawa. The moving portraits of young women filmed by Ange Leccia haunt his films that are saturated with images of the violence of the world. A double focal point, sentimental and objective, a double urgency of desire and horror. Girls, Ghosts and War plays on two scenes, two planes: the young women in the background are blurred by the double exposure of the pictures of conflict. Pictorial conflicts, here and there mixed up in this ghostly maelstrom. As if the affective memory was constantly engulfed by the commotion of history.