Not Available

An all-girl celebration of the ultimate decade of decadence, Girls, Girls, Girls 2 features a "Motley Crue" of spandex-clad supervixens. Joanna Angel, Sasha Grey, Alexis Texas, Kimberly Kane, Misti Dawn, Draven, Allister, Asphyxia, Penny Flame, Cadence St. John and Regan Reese are the seasoned professionals majoring in finger banging and anal toys, not to mention glam-tastic costumes, big hair and even bigger orgasms. You're in for the most totally awesome, totally radical, heavy metal pussy-licking fest ever. While every pairing overflows with dirty deeds, the climactic coupling featuring Sasha and Joanna will shake you all night long, thanks to the spectacular