Life's always been easy for trust-fund baby Sasha Childers (Kinsey Packard), who spends her nights with her glitterati friends at the hottest clubs in town. When a sex tape surfaces that puts Sasha in the tabloids, she takes revenge on the club owner who leaked it. But her crime puts her on someone else's hit list, sending Sasha and her friends someplace they've never been: on the run. Deanna Dozier, Monterey Salka and Robert Berson co-star.